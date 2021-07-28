Crime and Law

Teen stabbed dead over playing games in mobile phone

Prothom Alo English Desk


A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over playing a game on mobile phone using the latter's password in Beroil Palita village of Magura Sadar on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Golam Rasul, a 10th grader at Kazi Abdul Wahed High School and son of Rawnak Kazi of the area.

Quoting local people, Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said that Golam used to play the game on his mobile phone illegally using the password of his friend Sajib, son of Shahidul Islam, who was also addicted to the same.

When Sajib came to know about it, he went to Golam Rasul's house on Tuesday evening and confronted the latter. An argument between them soon turned violent and Sajib stabbed Golam on his chest.

Then injured Golam was taken to Magura Sadar hospital, where on duty physician declared him dead. Police have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation, the OC said.

