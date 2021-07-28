Teen stabbed dead over playing games in mobile phone

Quoting local people, Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said that Golam used to play the game on his mobile phone illegally using the password of his friend Sajib, son of Shahidul Islam, who was also addicted to the same.
When Sajib came to know about it, he went to Golam Rasul's house on Tuesday evening and confronted the latter. An argument between them soon turned violent and Sajib stabbed Golam on his chest.
Then injured Golam was taken to Magura Sadar hospital, where on duty physician declared him dead. Police have been deployed in the area to avert any untoward situation, the OC said.