Sarder Mosharraf Hossain, officer-in-charge of Rupsha Police Station, said Meem left her home on Saturday morning but didn’t return. “On Monday night, locals spotted the girl’s body in the jungle and informed cops.”

On information, police recovered the body around 8:00pm and sent it to the morgue of Khulna Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, he added.

“We have detained a 22-year-old man, named Hossain, for questioning in connection with the girl’s death,” the OC said.