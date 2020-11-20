Teenager ‘gang-raped’ in Dhaka

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by her cousin and his friend on Wednesday night in the capital’s Kalyanpur. Four more youths were also involved in the incident.

As the victim informed the law enforcers, they arrested the accused at night.

Police held 18-year-old Md Raihan, the victim’s cousin, Alamin, Joy Mia, Imran, Md Emon, 19, and Abu Sayeed.

“The victim filed a case on Thursday in connection with the incident. Samples were collected from the spot, and legal action is also being taken,” Mirpur Model Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mostafizur Rahman said.

“The 18-year-old victim has been sent to the one-stop crisis centre (OCC) for primary treatment, mental trauma support, and DNA collection.”