Teenager killed by fellow teen workers for alleged theft

According to police, Parvez, another helper of Classic bus service and Shahparan Hridoy, helper of a truck were sleeping inside a standing Classic bus at Baipail on Sunday night.
At some point Hridoy claimed some Tk 500 from his pocket had been lost and suspected Ferdous staying in a nearby bus took the money.
As he went to “recover” the money from Ferdous they all engaged in an altercation. At one point Parvez and Hridoy started beating Ferdous with a stick and strangled him.
After Ferdous became unconscious they took him to Gonoshasthaya Hospital where the duty doctor announced him dead.
Sub-Inspector of Ashulia police station Samiul Islam said Hridoy and Parvez told the hospital authority that it was a road accident. As the authority informed the highway police they informed Ashulia Police station suspecting from the injuries that it was a murder.
In the meantime accused Parvez fled the hospital.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Savar highway police station, Atiqul Islam said, after being confirmed that there was no road accident reported in the area they acknowledged the Ashulia police station about it.
Ferdous’s family filed a complaint at the Ashulia police station and police detained Hridoy for interrogation, said sub-inspector (SI) Samiul Islam.
All the accused in the case are aged between 13 and 14 years, he said