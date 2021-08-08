Temples, Hindu households vandalised in Khulna

Witnesses said the miscreants beat up the people who went to stop them and fled the area before the villagers could prevent the attack, they said.
The locals alleged a youth of Shiali village led the attack where youths from adjacent Chandpur village also took part.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rupsha upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Rubaiya Tasnim said, “We’re in the village that was attacked. District administration and police officials are also with me. We’ll tell you in detail later.”
Ghatbhog union parishad chairman Sadhan Adhikari said police super, UNO and others were trying to resolve the matter. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to say who is involved with the incident until a proper investigation is done.”
Khulna police super Mohammad Mahbub Hasan said police were alert to thwart any untoward situation.
“Additional policemen have been deployed in the area and everything is under control now. Action would be taken speedily against the people involved with the incident,” he added.