Case filed against three RAB men ‘for torturing businessman’

Court’s bench assistant Anwarul Karim confirmed Prothom Alo about the order.
The three RAB-1 members facing the allegation are -- ASP Mushfiqur Rahman, sub-inspector (SI) Sujon and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ratul Raj -- while the remaining two accused are -- Md. Rajib and Ripon.
According to the case statement, businessman Abdus Salam and Md. Rajib, who is the prime accused, knew each other and they operated a business. They also conducted business transaction. At one point, Abdus Salam paid Rajib the money that the latter owed to the former. But Rajib had cheques of three-four banks and demanded additional Tk 2 million and he even threatened Abdus salam.
Later, on 25 December, RAB members Ratul Raj and Sujon tried to kidnap the businessman from his house. As locals gathered, the RAB members left the spot. Abdus Salam went to the office of Mushfiqur Rahman at RAB-1 office the following day and he was tortured there, the statement added.
RAB-1 ASP Mushfiqur Rahman, however, denied the allegation of torturing the businessman.
The RAB official told Prothom Alo that many people bring allegations to the RAB office, but the allegation on attempt to kidnapping certain Abdus Salam and torturing him at RAB office is not true.
SI Ratul Raj said Rajib and Abdus Salam had conducted business transaction, but later dispute arose between them. Abdus Salam complained to RAB-1, and came to the RAB office for settling the issue but he was not tortured.