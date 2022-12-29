Case filed against three RAB men ‘for torturing businessman’

Later, on 25 December, RAB members Ratul Raj and Sujon tried to kidnap the businessman from his house. As locals gathered, the RAB members left the spot. Abdus Salam went to the office of Mushfiqur Rahman at RAB-1 office the following day and he was tortured there, the statement added.

RAB-1 ASP Mushfiqur Rahman, however, denied the allegation of torturing the businessman.

The RAB official told Prothom Alo that many people bring allegations to the RAB office, but the allegation on attempt to kidnapping certain Abdus Salam and torturing him at RAB office is not true.