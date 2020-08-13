Three killed in 'clash' inside juvenile correction centre

The victims were identified as Naim Hasan, 17, of Bogura’s Shibganj upazila, Parvez Hasan alias Rabbi, 18, of Khulna’s Daulatpur upazila and Rasel alias Sujon, 16, of Bogura’s Sherpur upazila.

The centre hosts as many as 280 teens of different districts. They were convicted by juvenile court, superintendent of Jashore police Mohammad Ashraf Hossain told Prothom Alo.

“The clash erupted as the inmates had internal feuds,” the SP said.

According to police and juvenile correction centre officials, the two groups started fighting with handles of chairs and beds in the evening.