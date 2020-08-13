Three killed in 'clash' inside juvenile correction centre

At least three teenage boys were killed in what authorities called a clash between two groups of inmates inside a juvenile correction centre in Jashore on Thursday.
Four more were injured during the clash, said Mushfiqur Rahman, psycho-social consultant of the centre, confirming the incident.
The victims were identified as Naim Hasan, 17, of Bogura’s Shibganj upazila, Parvez Hasan alias Rabbi, 18, of Khulna’s Daulatpur upazila and Rasel alias Sujon, 16, of Bogura’s Sherpur upazila.
The centre hosts as many as 280 teens of different districts. They were convicted by juvenile court, superintendent of Jashore police Mohammad Ashraf Hossain told Prothom Alo.
“The clash erupted as the inmates had internal feuds,” the SP said.
According to police and juvenile correction centre officials, the two groups started fighting with handles of chairs and beds in the evening.
The clash left at least eight teens injured. Three of them succumbed to their injuries after being sent to Jashore General Hospital.
Psycho-social consultant Mushfiqur Rahman said the two groups clashed earlier on 3 August and had been locked up in two separate buildings since then.
The clash broke out between the two groups of inmates as they were released on the centre premises on Thursday for rehearsal of National Mourning Day’s programme, he added.