Crime and Law

Three members of a family found dead

Prothom Alo English Desk
Neighbours in front of the house where the murder took place
Neighbours in front of the house where the murder took placeUNB

A couple and their young son were found slaughtered at their Jorarganj house in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram district early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mostafa Saudagar, 56, a grocery shop owner, his wife Josna Akhter, 45, and the couple’s son Ahmed Hossain, 25, from Madhyam Sona Pahar area in Jorarganj.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nur Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj police station, said neigbours spotted the bodies with throat-slit on the floor of the house in the morning and informed them.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Advertisement

Police have detained slain Mostafa’s elder son Saddam and his wife Ainun Nahar for interrogation.

However, the motive behind the killing could not be known as yet but it is suspected that enmity over ancestral property might be the reason behind the gruesome murders.

“Police are investigating the incident to unearth the reason and identify the killers,” said OC.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement