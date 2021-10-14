Three members of a family found dead

Nur Hossain Mamun, officer-in-charge of Jorarganj police station, said neigbours spotted the bodies with throat-slit on the floor of the house in the morning and informed them.
Police recovered the bodies and sent those to the local hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police have detained slain Mostafa’s elder son Saddam and his wife Ainun Nahar for interrogation.
However, the motive behind the killing could not be known as yet but it is suspected that enmity over ancestral property might be the reason behind the gruesome murders.
“Police are investigating the incident to unearth the reason and identify the killers,” said OC.