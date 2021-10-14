Three members of a family found dead

A couple and their young son were found slaughtered at their Jorarganj house in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram district early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mostafa Saudagar, 56, a grocery shop owner, his wife Josna Akhter, 45, and the couple’s son Ahmed Hossain, 25, from Madhyam Sona Pahar area in Jorarganj.