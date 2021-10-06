Crime and Law

'Three missing college girls left home willingly, visited Cox’s Bazar'

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have rescued the three college girls, who went missing for several days, from the capital’s Mirpur embankment area early on Wednesday.

RAB-4 deputy commander major Rabiul Hoque told Prothom Alo on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

RAB said these three students left home willingly. They were roaming around in various places in disguise. They were also seen in Cox’s Bazar, according to RAB.

On 30 September, three college girls from Mirpur-14 in Dhaka left home with hefty amount of cash, ornaments and cell phones.

Advertisement

Mother of one of the three 12 graders filed a complaint at Pallabi police station on 1 October.

Police arrested four people in the case and found no information from the accused.

The girls are students from different colleges but they know each another from earlier.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement