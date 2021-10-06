'Three missing college girls left home willingly, visited Cox’s Bazar'

RAB said these three students left home willingly. They were roaming around in various places in disguise. They were also seen in Cox’s Bazar, according to RAB.
On 30 September, three college girls from Mirpur-14 in Dhaka left home with hefty amount of cash, ornaments and cell phones.
Mother of one of the three 12 graders filed a complaint at Pallabi police station on 1 October.
Police arrested four people in the case and found no information from the accused.
The girls are students from different colleges but they know each another from earlier.