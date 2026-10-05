Police step up security at BRAC University after bomb threat

The Brac University authorities has filed a general diary (GD) at Badda Police Station after receiving an email of bomb threat on the university campus in the capital.

Subsequently, police security has been strengthened on the university campus in the Merul–Badda area, as stated by Badda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Md Nasirul Amin.

According to the police, Brac University authorities received the threatening email around at 6:45pm on Sunday.

The message was sent from an email address named ‘TypicalChineseman@gmail. com’.