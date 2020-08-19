Two alleged ABT, Allahr Dal men detained in two districts

Two teams of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday detained two youths from Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur and Fultala upazila in Khulna for their alleged involvement with two outlawed militant outfits, reports news agency BSS.

Police claimed to have arrested a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) conducting a drive in Nagarkanda upazila.

Police officials familiar with the drive said acting on tip-off, Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) members raided Binukdia Majirkanda village of the upazila around 6:30pm and detained M Salauddin, 26, of Ramkantapur village in Saltha, Faridpur.