Two alleged ABT, Allahr Dal men detained in two districts

Two teams of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday detained two youths from Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur and Fultala upazila in Khulna for their alleged involvement with two outlawed militant outfits, reports news agency BSS.
Police claimed to have arrested a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) conducting a drive in Nagarkanda upazila.
Police officials familiar with the drive said acting on tip-off, Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) members raided Binukdia Majirkanda village of the upazila around 6:30pm and detained M Salauddin, 26, of Ramkantapur village in Saltha, Faridpur.
The ATU men recovered a mobile phone and four jihadi books from his possession, said a Dhaka Metropolitan police release.
The DMP press release also said the detainee was involved with an online campaign to establish ‘Gazwatul Hind’ for long.
He was also active to establish Khilafat in Bangladesh through bloody war with anti-state intrigue.
All the legal procedures have been taken against him, the release added.
In Khulna, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-6 detained a member of the banned militant outfit ‘Allahr Dal’ from Fultala upazila on Tuesday night.
A special team of RAB conducted a drive in Bezerdanga Railway Station area around 10.00pm and detained Mohammad Liton Hossain, 30, a resident of Gorpara village in Sharsha, Jashore, a RAB press release said.
The RAB also seized leaflets on militancy and important organisational documents from his possession, the press release added.
The media release claimed that in the preliminary interrogation, Liton confessed to RAB that he received membership from Matin Mehedi, a regional leader, of ‘Allahr Dal’ in December 2019.
He started his activities shortly after getting membership while continuing his hair cutting business in the area, the press release added.
Earlier, on 4 July, RAB detained two more alleged operatives of ‘Allahr Dal’ along with leaflets and other documents from Khulna.