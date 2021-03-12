Two arrested for raping woman in Kushtia

Two men have been arrested in Kushtia for allegedly raping a woman, filming the act and then trying to extort money from her, reports UNB.

The accused have been identified as Robiul Islam Shohag, 20, and Shakil Ahmed, 22.

The woman told cops that the crime occurred on Tuesday when she visited the house of a woman, a casual acquaintance of her family, after picking up her four-year-old child from private tuition classes.



