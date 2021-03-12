Two arrested for raping woman in Kushtia

Two men have been arrested in Kushtia for allegedly raping a woman, filming the act and then trying to extort money from her, reports UNB.
The accused have been identified as Robiul Islam Shohag, 20, and Shakil Ahmed, 22.
The woman told cops that the crime occurred on Tuesday when she visited the house of a woman, a casual acquaintance of her family, after picking up her four-year-old child from private tuition classes.
"It was a planned crime. The accused were already inside the house on NS Road when we went there. We were first thrashed by the accused. Then they took turns to rape me and film the act," she said.
Her ordeal didn't end there. "The accused demanded Tk 150,000 and threatened to send the video to my family members if I didn't pay them the money. I was allowed to go only when I promised to give them to pay the money in a day or two," the woman said.
On Wednesday, the woman called up one of the accused to fix the date of the meeting. She recorded the telephonic conversation and informed the model thana and RAB.
Police tracked down the accused and arrested them in Eidgah Para on Thursday evening.
Kushtia's additional police superintendent Atikul Islam Atik said, "The woman has lodged a complaint at model thana. We are looking into involvement of others in the crime, along with the woman acquaintance."