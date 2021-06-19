Crime and Law

Two Dhaka Bank officials land in jail over missing of Tk 37.7m

Two officials of Bangshal branch of Dhaka Bank handed over to police
A lower court in Dhaka on Friday sent two officials of Dhaka Bank’s Bangshal branch over the missing of Tk 37.7m from the bank’s vault.

The two accused are senior cash in-charge Rifatul Haque and operation manager Emran Ahmed, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order as investigation officer (IO) and Bangshal police station sub-inspector Prodip Kumar Sarker produced them before the court and pleaded to send them to jail after showing them arrested under section 54.

The IO in his plea said the accused were in-charge of the vault of the branch and the keys were in their possessions.

An audit team of the bank learned about the missing of the amount during their audit on Thursday and filed the report to branch manager Abu Bakkar Siddique.

The manager interrogated Rifatul Haque and Emran Ahmed and they confessed to misappropriating the money.

The bank authorities handed them over to Bangshal police and filed the report.

