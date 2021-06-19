Two Dhaka Bank officials land in jail over missing of Tk 37.7m

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Masudur Rahman passed the order as investigation officer (IO) and Bangshal police station sub-inspector Prodip Kumar Sarker produced them before the court and pleaded to send them to jail after showing them arrested under section 54.
The IO in his plea said the accused were in-charge of the vault of the branch and the keys were in their possessions.
An audit team of the bank learned about the missing of the amount during their audit on Thursday and filed the report to branch manager Abu Bakkar Siddique.
The manager interrogated Rifatul Haque and Emran Ahmed and they confessed to misappropriating the money.
The bank authorities handed them over to Bangshal police and filed the report.