Two female tourists die in Cox’s Bazar within 24 hrs

Major Rafiqul Islam (retired), the security in-charge of the hotel, said that the two had identified themselves as husband and wife at the time of check-in in the morning.
ASP Rafiqul said the body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
"Nasir was detained for questioning and he admitted to his affair with the woman. Legal action will be taken if we get a complaint from the woman's family," he added.
Meanwhile, Laboni, the other tourist who died after undergoing treatment for four days at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Laboni came to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka with her four friends and checked into Hotel Beach Holiday on 11 May. On 14 May, her friends rushed her to Sadar Hospital after she fell sick, said ASP Rafiqul.
Two of her friends, Kamrul Alam, 20, and Arif Rahman Nilu, 21, have been detained in connection with her death, he added.