Two female tourists die in Cox’s Bazar within 24 hrs

Two female tourists died in Cox’s Bazar in the last 24 hours, reports UNB. The deceased were identified as Marfua Khanam, 23, and Laboni Aktar, 20, both residents of Dhaka.

Additional police superintendent (ASP) of Cox’s Bazar, Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter. He said Marfua had checked into Hotel Royal Tulip with a man named Nasir Uddin. Later she was rushed to Sadar Hospital after she complained of breathing problems on Wednesday afternoon.

She was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital, he said.