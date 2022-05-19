Crime

Two female tourists die in Cox’s Bazar within 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Cox's Bazar
Two female tourists died in Cox’s Bazar in the last 24 hours, reports UNB. The deceased were identified as Marfua Khanam, 23, and Laboni Aktar, 20, both residents of Dhaka.

Additional police superintendent (ASP) of Cox’s Bazar, Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter. He said Marfua had checked into Hotel Royal Tulip with a man named Nasir Uddin. Later she was rushed to Sadar Hospital after she complained of breathing problems on Wednesday afternoon.

She was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital, he said.

Major Rafiqul Islam (retired), the security in-charge of the hotel, said that the two had identified themselves as husband and wife at the time of check-in in the morning.

ASP Rafiqul said the body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

"Nasir was detained for questioning and he admitted to his affair with the woman. Legal action will be taken if we get a complaint from the woman's family," he added.

Meanwhile, Laboni, the other tourist who died after undergoing treatment for four days at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Laboni came to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka with her four friends and checked into Hotel Beach Holiday on 11 May. On 14 May, her friends rushed her to Sadar Hospital after she fell sick, said ASP Rafiqul.

Two of her friends, Kamrul Alam, 20, and Arif Rahman Nilu, 21, have been detained in connection with her death, he added.

