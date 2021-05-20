Two killed, 15 hurt in Barishal Awami League factional clash

The clash erupted between the supporters of Dhulkhola union Awami League president Kalam Bepari and supporters of Jamal Rahi, convenor of local Jubo League, at a wedding function over previous enmity, leaving Siddiqur dead on the spot and 16 others injured.

Among the injured, Sattar died while undergoing treatment and a local hospital, said Abdul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Mehendiganj police station.

He also added that the situation is currently under control and additional police have been deployed in the area.