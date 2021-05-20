Two killed, 15 hurt in Barishal Awami League factional clash

Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League on Thursday at North Ulani union in Mehendiganj upazila in Barishal over Ulania union parishad election, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Siddiqur Rahman and Abdus Sattar Dhali.
The clash erupted between the supporters of Dhulkhola union Awami League president Kalam Bepari and supporters of Jamal Rahi, convenor of local Jubo League, at a wedding function over previous enmity, leaving Siddiqur dead on the spot and 16 others injured.
Among the injured, Sattar died while undergoing treatment and a local hospital, said Abdul Kalam, officer-in-charge of Mehendiganj police station.
He also added that the situation is currently under control and additional police have been deployed in the area.