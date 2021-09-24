Two killed, one injured in Jamalpur train robbery

Police said the trio came under attack when they tried to nab the robbers. The robbers had climbed on top of the train and started robbing passengers travelling on the roof.
Faruq, who was also travelling on the train top, said as soon as the train left Gafargaon station, four to five robbers attacked the passengers sitting on the roof with knives.
“They snatched my cellphone,” he said.
Sub-inspector Sohel Rana of Jamalpur railway police station said the passengers were attacked by some muggers.
Around 10:00 pm when the train reached Jamalpur station, police rushed the three severely injured passengers to Sadar Hospital. Two of them were, however, declared dead on arrival.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem. “Efforts are on to nab the robbers,” Sohel said.