Two madrasa teachers detained for ‘disrespecting Bangabandhu’

Two madrasa teachers were detained from Gomostapur upazila of Chapainawabganj for "disrespecting" nation’s father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, police said Wednesday.

"Boroitola Dakhil Madrasa's superintendent Abdus Salam, 55, and teacher Golam Kibria, 48, disrespected Bangabandhu by cutting bread instead of cake to celebrate his birth centenary," Gomostapur police station's officer-in-charge Dilip Kumar Das said.

Salam cuts the bread and Kabir broadcasts it live on Facebook.

OC Das confirmed their detention.

"What they did is tantamount to contempt of the father of the nation," he said. "A case is being filed against them."