Two more held for attack on RU student

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two more people Friday in connection with the attack on a Rajshahi University (RU) student Wednesday
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two more people Friday in connection with the attack on a Rajshahi University (RU) student Wednesday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Salauddin Bappi, 26 and Nawab Sharif, 26, from the Khojapur of Rajshahi city, said Lieutenant Colonel Riaz Shahriar, commanding officer of RAB-5, Saturday.

Salauddin is a masters student of Rajshahi New Government Degree College; Sharif works at a clothing store.

They were arrested from Jahajghat of the city after a case was filed at Motihar Police Station Thursday following a complaint from RU physics department student Saffat Naeem Nafi's friend Sharif.

Nafi, who was stabbed and seriously injured at a hostel in Amzader More area near RU, is now being treated at Dhaka's National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation.

"Both Salauddin and Sharif are involved with an extremist political party. They admitted attacking Nafi on March 9 and were handed over to Motihar Police Station," said Lieutenant Colonel Riaz.

Thursday, a case was filed at the police station following a complaint from Sharif.

Police arrested three people in connection with the case and sent them to jail through the court on that day.

