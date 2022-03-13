Two more held for attack on RU student

Salauddin is a masters student of Rajshahi New Government Degree College; Sharif works at a clothing store.
They were arrested from Jahajghat of the city after a case was filed at Motihar Police Station Thursday following a complaint from RU physics department student Saffat Naeem Nafi's friend Sharif.
Nafi, who was stabbed and seriously injured at a hostel in Amzader More area near RU, is now being treated at Dhaka's National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation.
"Both Salauddin and Sharif are involved with an extremist political party. They admitted attacking Nafi on March 9 and were handed over to Motihar Police Station," said Lieutenant Colonel Riaz.
Police arrested three people in connection with the case and sent them to jail through the court on that day.