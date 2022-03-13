Two more held for attack on RU student

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two more people Friday in connection with the attack on a Rajshahi University (RU) student Wednesday, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Salauddin Bappi, 26 and Nawab Sharif, 26, from the Khojapur of Rajshahi city, said Lieutenant Colonel Riaz Shahriar, commanding officer of RAB-5, Saturday.