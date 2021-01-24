Two more withdrawn over special treatment of Hallmark’s GM in Kashimpur jail

Senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Ratna Roy and jailer Nur Mohammad have been withdrawn over extending special treatment to the Hallmark Group's GM Tushar Ahmed in violation of the prison manual.
Additional inspector general of prisons colonel Md Abrar Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Tushar, the brother-in-law of Hallmark MD Tanvir Mahmud, allegedly met a woman privately in the cabin of a prison official on 6 January.
A total of five officials have so far been withdrawn over the much talked about incident.
Two probe bodies identified the officials involved with the incident after scrutinising CCTV footage.
Earlier deputy jailer Golam Saklain, sergeant instructor Md Abdul Bari and assistant chief jailer Md Kholilur Rahman was removed over the incident.
Ratna Roy at a report sent to inspector general of prisons put the blame on jailer Nur Mohammad and said she was not informed about the incident.
Nur, however, told Prothom Alo that he allowed Tushar to spend time with the women at the behest of Ratna.
A source from the prison said, accused Tushar told probe body that the women was his second wife.
CCTV footage shows GM Tushar Ahmed walking around the officials’ office area in the prison wearing a black shirt. After a few moments, a woman in a purple three-piece suit entered the jail from outside. Ratna and Saklain were present at that time.