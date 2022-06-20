Two officials from EC, DSCC involved in forgery of Sabrina’s NID

Two officials from the Election Commission (EC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been found to be involved in the forgery of the national identity (NID) card and the income tax certificate of Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, a physician at the JKG Health Care.

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) found evidence of their involvement while investigating a case in this regard.

Confirming the matter, Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Gulshan division of DB police, told Prothom Alo, “The investigation of the case filed against Sabrina for forging the national ID (NID) card and the income tax certificate is complete.”

“Two officials of the EC and DSCC have been found to be involved in the forgery during the investigation. The decision regarding whether these officials will be included in the chargesheet in this case or not, will be taken soon. After that the chargesheet will be submitted.”