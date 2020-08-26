Two sisters ‘gang raped’ in Chuadanga

Two sisters have reportedly been gang raped by five people in Boalia village of Chuadanga sadar upazila, reports UNB.
The incident took place on Monday night, said Mahabbur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Darshana police station.
Police rescued the girls on Tuesday and arrested one Anwar Hossain Sumon in this connection, said the OC.
The sisters used to work as cook for a decorator shop, said police.
On Monday, Sumon hired them for cooking at his home and took them to the house of his friend Milon for a family programme where five people including Sumon and Milon raped the two sisters in turn.
A case was filed and police arrested Sumon on Tuesday night.
The girls will be sent to the Sadar Hospital for medical tests on Wednesday, said Zahidul Islam, superintendent of police in Chuadanga.