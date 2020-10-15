Two youths hacked to death in Jashore

Two young men were hacked to death at Barpara village of Manirampur upazila in Jashore on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Badal Gazi, 24, an internet connection trader and Ahad Molla, 22, a farmer.
Locals said Badal died on the spot and Ahad succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital.
Their relatives said the duo went out together from their house after receiving a phone call in the evening.
Police recovered the bodies at 9:00pm while their motorcycle and mobile phones were left abandoned on the road.
Sub-inspector Debashish Biswash of Monirampur police station said they are trying identify and arrest the killers.
The motive of the murders is not clear yet, he said.