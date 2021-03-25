Two youths stabbed dead during arbitration

Two youths were stabbed to death during arbitration of a fight between two groups of a teenage gang in Uttar Islampur area of ​Munshiganj city on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Emon Hossain, 22, and Md Shakib Hossain, 19, of Uttar Islampur area of the upazila. A 40-year-old man named Mintu Pradhan was critically injured in the incident that took place around 11:00pm and is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Locals and eyewitnesses said there were several groups of teenagers in the area. Those groups often lock into clash over establishing supremacy. There were also fights several times.

Supporters of a certain Saurabh and Abhi had a fight with the followers of Emon and Shakib on Wednesday evening. At the time both sides got involved in clashes.