Two youths stabbed dead during arbitration

Two youths were stabbed to death during arbitration of a fight between two groups of a teenage gang in Uttar Islampur area of Munshiganj city on Wednesday night.
The deceased were identified as Emon Hossain, 22, and Md Shakib Hossain, 19, of Uttar Islampur area of the upazila. A 40-year-old man named Mintu Pradhan was critically injured in the incident that took place around 11:00pm and is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Locals and eyewitnesses said there were several groups of teenagers in the area. Those groups often lock into clash over establishing supremacy. There were also fights several times.
Supporters of a certain Saurabh and Abhi had a fight with the followers of Emon and Shakib on Wednesday evening. At the time both sides got involved in clashes.
Gang members from both sides sat in arbitration around 9:00pm. At one stage, 10 to 15 of Saurabh's gang swooped on the followers of Emon. At that time, Emon, Shakib and Mintu Pradhan were seriously injured. They were rescued around 11:00pm and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where physicians declared Emon dead. Shakib died at around 12:00am after being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Shakib's elder sister Sathi Akhter said that his parents also went to the arbitration. His brother Shakib sought apologies holding legs of the opponent. Shakib was stabbed at that time, she alleged.
Sathi Akhter sought justice for his brother's murder.
Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Abdul Momen told Prothom Alo on Thursday morning that police were deployed at the spot. There was a conflict between the two groups on one issue.
Around 8 to 10 people have been detained for questioning and legal action will be taken against those involved in the incident.