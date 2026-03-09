Student beaten at DU over alleged links to BCL

A student named Rahid Khan Pavel was beaten at Dhaka University over allegations that he was involved with the banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The incident occurred after 3:00am on Sunday night on the DU campus. After the assault, he was taken to Shahbagh police station.

Rahid alleged that leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement beat him.

Rahid Khan Pavel is a 2020–21 academic year student of the Philosophy department at DU and a residential student of Bir Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.

Speaking to journalists early Monday at Shahbagh police station, Rahid said, “They hit me on my head, hands, and all over my body with bricks, belts, and a motorcycle lock. First they beat me in front of Salimullah Muslim Hall, then they pulled me off a rickshaw and beat me in front of VC Chattar. They also beat me brutally in front of the Grave of Kazi Nazrul Islam and outside Shahbagh police station. When they were beating me inside the police station, the police eventually saved me.”