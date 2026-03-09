Student beaten at DU over alleged links to BCL
A student named Rahid Khan Pavel was beaten at Dhaka University over allegations that he was involved with the banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
The incident occurred after 3:00am on Sunday night on the DU campus. After the assault, he was taken to Shahbagh police station.
Rahid alleged that leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement beat him.
Rahid Khan Pavel is a 2020–21 academic year student of the Philosophy department at DU and a residential student of Bir Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.
Speaking to journalists early Monday at Shahbagh police station, Rahid said, “They hit me on my head, hands, and all over my body with bricks, belts, and a motorcycle lock. First they beat me in front of Salimullah Muslim Hall, then they pulled me off a rickshaw and beat me in front of VC Chattar. They also beat me brutally in front of the Grave of Kazi Nazrul Islam and outside Shahbagh police station. When they were beating me inside the police station, the police eventually saved me.”
Rahid alleged that several individuals—including Hasib Al Islam, Md Saifullah, Sardar Nadim Mohammad Shubho, and Abrar—from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were involved in the assault.
Md Saifullah, social welfare secretary of the Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall Students' union and organising secretary of the DU unit of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, who was present at the scene, told reporters that Rahid had been an attacker during the July movement.
“He was boycotted both by his department and his hall. Students had previously detained him and handed him over to the police. At that time, his parents took him away on the condition that he would not return to campus,” Saifullah said.
He added that recently Rahid had returned to campus and organised iftar gatherings and programmes with former BCL members, and had also put up posters supporting the Awami League student wing.
“When we caught him today and tried to check his phone, he reacted aggressively. Then he was detained and handed over to the police,” Saifullah said.
Mohammad Sakib, a former leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and a fourth-year student in the International Relations department at Dhaka University, said, “Everyone knows he was involved with the Chhatra League. He was a hardline supporter and had been expelled both from his hall and his department.”
However, the accusers could not confirm whether Rahid held any official position in the Chhatra League.
Responding to allegations of political involvement, Rahid said, “I am not affiliated with any political party. I am a regular student of Dhaka University and attend classes regularly. You can speak with the teachers of the Philosophy department if you want.”
Police have admitted the injured Rahid to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Khokon Mia, Inspector (Operations) of Shahbagh police station, said, “We admitted him to Dhaka Medical. He is receiving treatment.”
When asked whether any complaint had been filed against Rahid, Khokon Mia said, “No one has filed any complaint so far. Legal procedures are ongoing.”