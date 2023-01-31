2 fugitive war criminals on death row arrested in Dhaka: RAB
Prothom Alo English Desk
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said it arrested two fugitives on death row, who were sentenced by the International Crimes Tribunal for committing crimes against humanity in 1971, from Dhaka’s Dakkhinkhan and Savar’s Ashulia area on Monday, UNB reports.
The convicts were identified as Naqib Hossain Adil Sarkar and Mokhlesur Rahman Mukul.
ASP Imran Khan of RAB headquarters media wing said they nabbed them after separate drives on Monday night.
The RAB official, however, did not elaborate, saying that details would be given later at noon on Tuesday.