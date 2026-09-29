736 illegal occupiers on the Dakatia River

For years, no government agency had a specific list of illegal occupiers or encroachers along the Dakatia River in Chandpur. A joint survey by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and the Chandpur district administration has now identified at least 736 encroachers. The survey was conducted last year. The district administration said an eviction drive would soon be launched to remove encroachers occupying land within the river’s boundary.

Alongside the encroachers, BIWTA and the Chandpur district administration have also prepared a list of those polluting the river. Preparations are underway to take action against the polluters as well, according to district administration sources.