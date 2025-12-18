2 remanded after arrest for allegedly aiding Faisal in fleeing across border

According to information from law-enforcement officials involved in the investigation, Faisal Karim Masud, who was riding pillion of the motorcycle, fired at Osman Hadi that day.

He then went to his sister’s residence in Agargaon on the same motorcycle, left the place in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, accompanied by the motorcycle rider Alamgir Sheikh, and the two later crossed the border into India that same night via Mymensingh by road.

Police arrested Sibion Diu and Sanjay Chisim on allegations of assisting them in entering India after crossing the border. They were produced before a Dhaka court on Thursday afternoon.

The investigating officer, inspector Faisal Ahmed of the Motijheel zonal team of the Detective Branch (DB), sought seven days’ remand for questioning.

The prosecution argued in favour of the remand. After the hearing, the judge granted three days’ remand for interrogation, Dhaka metropolitan public prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruki said.