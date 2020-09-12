UNO office employee attacked Wahida, father: Police

A fourth-class employee reportedly attacked Ghoraghat UNO Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali, said police at a press briefing on Saturday.
Devdas Bhattacharya, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rangpur range police disclosed the matter at a briefing held in Dinajpur police superintendent office.
Employee Robiul Islam, of Dhamahar village under Biral upazila of Dinajpur, confessed to his crime during a police interrogation, the police official told the briefing.
Police produced Robiul to the court after the briefing and sought a 10-day remand for him. Dinajpur chief judicial magistrate court’s judge Israil Hossain placed him on a 7-day remand.
DIG Debdash said Robiul was temporarily suspended from his job at the UNO office.
He would be taken on a fresh remand to know if others were involved with the incident, said the DIG.
Sources said that about four months ago, Tk 50,000 was stolen from UNO Wahida Khanam’s bag.
Robiul was interrogated as a suspect at that time but he denied the alleagtion. Later CCTV footage showed that he was the one who stole the money. Departmental action was taken against him and he was suspended.
Eight months before this incident, this employee used to work as a household help in the deputy commissioner’s bungalow. As his performance was not satisfactory, he was transferred to Ghoraghat upazila.