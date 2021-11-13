UP member killed in Gaibandha

Md Abdur Rauf, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said Abdur, along with his neighbour Ruhul Amin, was returning home on a motorbike around 11:00pm.
As they reached a broken bridge, they got off the bike and started to cross the structure on foot.
“Suddenly, Arif Mia, son of Haidar Ali, hit Rauf with an iron rod on his head, leaving him critically injured,” the OC said.
Rauf was taken to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Rezaul, in connection with the murder.