Goat saga
BFIU freezes bank accounts of Matiur, his wives, children
Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has freezed the bank accounts of Matiur Rahman, a suspended official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), his two wives, and five children.
The BFIU also ordered the freezing of their mobile financial service (MFS) and the beneficiary owners (BO) accounts in the capital market, blocking all ways of financial transactions with the family.
The concerned banks and MFS providers were asked to report detailed information, from initial forms to transactions, related to the bank accounts within the next five working days. A bank confirmed to have received an official letter in this regard.
It was learned that the action came following requests from the anti-corruption commission (ACC).
Matiur Rahman was the president of the NBR’s customs, excise and vat appellate tribunal. He came to limelight after his son stirred widespread discussions on social media by purchasing a sacrificial goat worth Tk 1.5 million.
In the face of a huge outcry over unusual wealth accumulation by the family, the government removed him from the NBR tribunal and the board of directors of Sonali Bank.