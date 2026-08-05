Jamaat member hired killer to kill former wife; paid Tk 50,000

A court has sent a Jamaat member from Lakshmipur to prison over allegations that he hired a contract killer to murder his former wife.

Abu Bakkar Siddique, a former Rukon of Jamaat in Char Kalkini Union under Kamalnagar upazila, allegedly orchestrated the killing of his former wife.

Police submitted the charge sheet on 28 November last year in connection with the murder, which took place on 15 June of the same year.

Although the investigation identified Abu Bakkar as the principal accused and mastermind behind the killing, police failed to arrest him for an extended period.

On Monday, he surrendered before the court, which, following a hearing, sent him to jail.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Amjad Hossain, told Prothom Alo, "Accused Abu Bakkar Siddique surrendered before the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal and sought bail. After the hearing, Tribunal Judge Sadekur Rahman rejected his bail petition and ordered that he be sent to prison."