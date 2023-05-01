Former police official imprisoned for rape attempt on student

A Chattogram court on Sunday has rejected the bail plea of a former police inspector at the Kasba police station, who was suspended after a case was filed against him on the allegation of trying to rape a college student in a hotel room, reports UNB.
The court also fixed May 10 as the date for delivering the verdict of the case.
Justice Ferdous Ara of the Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, denied the bail plea and announced the date of the verdict in the case after hearing.
According to the case statement, an 11th grader of Ispahani School and College in Chattogram and one of her friends went for a visit to city’s Foy's Lake area on 12 July, 2011. Suddenly, the then officer-in-charge (OC) of Kasba police station Mizanur Rahman appeared there and took them to a hotel in Chawkbazar in the name of questioning.
There, Mizanur locked the girl and her friend in separate rooms and tried to forcibly rape the girl, but the girl broke the bathroom glass and tried to commit suicide. Later, hotel staff rescued the girl, the case statement said.
On 16 July, 2011, victim’s father Humyun Kabir lodged a case with the Panchlaish model police station against OC Mizan and three others.