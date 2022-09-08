BCL leader expelled after being caught with Yaba in Chattogram

Sources said Alavi along with his aide identified as Ashraful Islam alias Shawon was arrested with 1,400 Yaba pills from the Jungle union of Patiya upazila in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Reacting to the incident, the organizing committee of the Chattogram south district BCL fired Alvi from the organization, said a press release signed by its President SM Borhan Uddin and General Secretary Md Abu Taher on Wednesday.
Besides, the leaders jointly recommended to the central body to expel him permanently.
Ahsan Habib, sub-inspector of Patiya Police Station, said on information they conducted a drive in the area and detained them on suspicion.
Later, a total of 1,400 pieces of Yaba pills were recovered from the duo's possession.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed accusing Alvi and Shawon in this connection, the police officer added.