AL's activities now banned
43 Awami League leaders, activists arrested
The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 43 leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, and its affiliated organisations on charges of involvement in attempts at sabotage and flash processions in the capital.
They were detained over the past 24 hours during raids conducted in various parts of Dhaka.
When contacted on Thursday, Md Tariqul Islam, additional commissioner of the DMP, told Prothom Alo that intelligence reports indicated the involvement of these 43 individuals in recent incidents of arson attacks on buses and crude bomb explosions in Dhaka.
He added that they are being shown arrested in cases filed in connection with those incidents. All of them are members of the Awami League and its associate bodies.
On Tuesday, the detective branch had similarly arrested 44 individuals from different areas of Dhaka.
Today, Thursday marked the date of order of verdict in a case filed against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two other accused for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
The Awami League had announced a “Dhaka lockdown” programme for the day. In anticipation, the police had maintained a heightened state of alert and strict security measures across the city for several days.