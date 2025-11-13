43 Awami League leaders, activists arrested

When contacted on Thursday, Md Tariqul Islam, additional commissioner of the DMP, told Prothom Alo that intelligence reports indicated the involvement of these 43 individuals in recent incidents of arson attacks on buses and crude bomb explosions in Dhaka.

He added that they are being shown arrested in cases filed in connection with those incidents. All of them are members of the Awami League and its associate bodies.

On Tuesday, the detective branch had similarly arrested 44 individuals from different areas of Dhaka.