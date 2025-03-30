Two killed as gunfire opened on car in Chittagong

Miscreants opened fire indiscriminately on a car from either side of the vehicle. The rear window of the car was shattered. Two persons in the car were killed in the gunfire. One of them was the driver.

Almost like a scene in a move, this incident took place yesterday, Saturday, at 2:45pm, at Bakalia Access Road in Chattogram. The police are still in the dark concerning the reason behind the shooting.

The persons killed in the incident were Mohammad Manik (30) and Abdullah (32).