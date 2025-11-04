Shahjalal Airport
Lock of sealed ‘strongroom’ at cargo village found broken, arms theft feared
After the devastating fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the sealed strong room (vault) was found with its lock broken. It is also feared that several weapons have been stolen from there.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines, responsible for ground handling at the airport, filed a general diary (GD) at the airport police station regarding the incident.
Although the GD does not mention any missing weapons, a police source told Prothom Alo that some items, including firearms, could potentially be missing.
Home affairs adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said an investigation is underway into the incident. He said if any theft is confirmed, those responsible will be brought to justice.
A major fire broke out at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 18 October, destroying the import cargo complex where imported goods are stored.
However, airport sources said no materials or documents inside the fireproof strongroom were damaged.
Police sources said the strongroom contained several firearms imported for law enforcement agencies.
Later, on the night of 27 October, a general diary was filed with the airport police station, reporting that the lock of the sealed strongroom had been broken. The matter came to light today, Tuesday.
Deputy commissioner of the Uttara division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mahidul Islam told Prothom Alo that a general diary was lodged over the lock being broken, but there was no mention about any missing firearms.
According to the general diary filed by Md Jamal Hossain, assistant manager (security) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, on the afternoon of 24 October, a list of all the items in the strongroom was prepared in the presence of customs deputy commissioner Neyamul, Biman’s general manager (cargo) Nazmul Huda, and NSI additional director Firoz Rabbani, among others.
After that, the items were placed inside the vault, locked, and sealed in their presence.
The general diary stated that at 9:50 pm on 27 October, police and Ansar members last saw the strongroom sealed.
However, at 7:07am the next day, 28 October, duty officer Jahangir Alam Khan noticed that the lock was no longer in place. The matter was then reported to the authorities, and Biman security officers and duty officers went to the scene to find the vault with its lock broken open.
So far, the airport and police have not officially released any information regarding the incident. Police sources said that the CID’s forensic team has collected various evidence from the scene, including tools used to cut the lock. They have also seized several valuable items, including pistols.
At a press conference at the Secretariat today, journalists questioned Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury about the incident.
He said, “A committee has been formed to investigate the fire. Letters have been sent to four or five countries for the investigation. Experts from a couple of countries have already arrived. After the investigation, it will be revealed whether anything was stolen. If a theft has occurred, the responsible parties will be brought under the law.”