Lock of sealed ‘strongroom’ at cargo village found broken, arms theft feared

After the devastating fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the sealed strong room (vault) was found with its lock broken. It is also feared that several weapons have been stolen from there.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, responsible for ground handling at the airport, filed a general diary (GD) at the airport police station regarding the incident.

Although the GD does not mention any missing weapons, a police source told Prothom Alo that some items, including firearms, could potentially be missing.

Home affairs adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said an investigation is underway into the incident. He said if any theft is confirmed, those responsible will be brought to justice.