Verdict in Avijit Roy killing case on 16 Feb

A special tribunal has fixed 16 February for delivering its verdict in the murder case of Avijit Roy, writer and founder of Mukto Mona blog, who was killed in 2015.

Judge of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Md Mujibur Rahman set the date on Thursday after closing the argument in the case.

Public prosecutor of the special tribunal Golam Sarwar confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

UNB adds: Earlier on Wednesday, the prosecution concluded its argument seeking death penalty of six accused in the murder case of Avijit Roy and the defence lawyers presented their arguments.

On 25 March 2019, the Bangladesh-born US citizen Avijit’s murder case was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal.