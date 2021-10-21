Verdict in case against Surendra Kumar Sinha postponed

The verdict in the case against 11 people, including former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, for embezzling Tk 40 million from Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank) through fraud and forgery has been postponed again. The new date for verdict is set 9 November.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 set a new date for the verdict on Thursday. ACC Public Prosecutor (PP) Mir Ahmed Ali Salam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.