Verdict in Julhas-Tonoy murder trial on 31 August

Earlier on 25 April, 2016, some unidentified miscreants hacked Julhas and Tonoy to death at Julhas’ house in Lake Circus Road under the Kalabagan police station.
Julhas’ elder brother Minhaj Mannan later filed the murder case with Kalabagan police station.
Investigation officer (IO) and inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) unit of police Muhammad Monirul Islam on May 12, 2019, filed charge-sheet in the case against 12 militants of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team.
The accused in the case are- sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haq, Akram Hossain, Sabbirul Haq Chowdhury, Mawlana Junayed Ahmed, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah and Asadullah.