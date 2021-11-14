Abrar Fahad murder case verdict on 28 Nov

Earlier, 22 accused arrested in the Abrar Fahad murder case were produced in the court from jail. Testimony in the case ended on 4 March.
A second year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, Abrar Fahad’s body was recovered from the corridor of Sher-e Bangla Hall of BUET on 7 October 2019.
The next day at noon, the autopsy of Abrar was completed at the Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital morgue.
The victim’s father Barkat Ullah filed a murder case with Chawkbazar police station. Of the accused, 22 were arrested while 3 others have been absconding since the case was filed.
On 15 September in 2019, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Kamruzzaman framed charges against the accused.