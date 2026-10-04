Imprisoned for 10 months because of name mix-up

Both individuals are named Md Almas. There is a partial match in their father's names as well. In a case under the Arms Act, a person named Md Almas was sentenced to 10 years in prison 22 years ago. Based on that verdict, a person has been detained in prison for more than 10 months; his name is also Md Almas. This individual claims that he was arrested instead of the real accused. He has sought the intervention of the higher court regarding this matter.

Documents reveal that in the case under the Arms Act, on 19 June 2004, Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-11 delivered a judgment. Md Almas (father Md Khalil Ahmed, village Dakshin Bahra, Dohar, Dhaka) was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the judgment. The current address of the accused was mentioned as Ahmednagar, Paikpara, Mirpur in the verdict.

The Almas currently in prison has filed a writ petition in the higher court claiming he was arrested and incarcerated instead of the real accused. The writ mentions his name as Md Almas, father Sheikh Khalil, village Sundaripara, Dohar, Dhaka.

Following this writ, the High Court has ordered an investigation to verify the identity and detailed information of the petitioner Almas (in custody) and the convicted individual.