Swechchhasebak League leader, 4 others sued over Gulshan shooting

Police arrested Arif Hossain, Mintu and Monir Hossain along with 14 rounds of bullets, two magazines after the incident. Police also recovered seven bullet shells from the spot.
“Efforts are on to arrest two others,” said the SI.
On Sunday afternoon, Arif Hossain locked into an altercation with Alim, an employee of a shop named Alfa Departmental store, over transferring money worth Tk 75,000 through MFS (Mobile Financial Services) near Gulshan DCC Market at Gulshan-1 behind Gloria Jeans café.
Alim claimed that he transferred the money as Arif asked him to send the money but later Arif denied to pay the money.
Alim along with others kept Arif confined to the shop . At one stage, Arif called his brother-in-law Monir Hossain over phone.
Monir along with Abdul Wahid Mintu and three others went to the spot. Mintu opened fire, leaving two people wounded, Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of Gulshan division, said.
Aminul, a private car driver, sustained a bullet in his leg and van puller Abdur Rahim received slight injuries, he said. Aminul was taken to United Hospital.
The gun which Mintu used for firing is licensed, said the police officer.