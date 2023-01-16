Swechchhasebak League leader, 4 others sued over Gulshan shooting

A case has been filed against five people, including a leader of Swechchhasebak League, over firing in the capital’s Gulshan area that left two people wounded on Sunday.

The accused are- Abdul Wahid Mintu, vice-president of Dhaka North city unit of Swechchhasebak League, his associates Arif Hossain and Monir Ahmed, and two others—Shariful and Humayun.

Aminul Islam, who sustained bullet injuries, filed the case at Gulshan police station on Sunday night, said Shakir Hasan, a sub-inspector (SI) of the police station.