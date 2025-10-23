Fake TV journalists raid house in Chattogram, flee with car worth Tk 4.5m

A group of robbers posing as television journalists entered a house in Chattogram city, looted valuables, and made off with a car worth Tk 4.5 million.

Following a case filed over the incident, police have arrested seven people, including a woman.

They were detained on Thursday afternoon during drives conducted by the Detective Branch (DB) in the Bayazid Bostami, EPZ, and Kotwali areas of the city.

The arrested persons are Abdul Matin, Ashraful Islam, Md Momin, Sharmin Akter, Nur Mohammad Sabbir, Robel Hossain, and Md Faisal.