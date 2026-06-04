Verdict in Pallabi child rape-murder case 7 June

The verdict in the case filed over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in Dhaka's Pallabi will be delivered on 7 June.

Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal fixed the date on Thursday on completion of arguments from both sides, said Special Public Prosecutor Azizur Rahman Dulu.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the tribunal heard self-defence statements from the two accused – Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akter – after the testimony phase in the case concluded within a single day on Tuesday.

Out of 18 witnesses, 16 made their depositions against prime accused Sohel Rana and his wife Swapna Akter before the tribunal. State-appointed defence counsel Musa Kalimullah cross-examined the witnesses.