Attack on human chain at Karwan Bazar, protesting traders respond with sticks
Traders have alleged that outsiders carried out a sudden attack on a peaceful human chain organised in front of the kitchen market at Karwan Bazar in the capital to protest against extortion. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 am today, Monday.
According to the traders, the attack was carried out by followers of Abdur Rahman, the expelled member secretary of Tejgaon thana Jubo Dal.
They alleged that since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year, Abdur Rahman and his associates have been extorting money from various markets in Karwan Bazar.
The human chain had been organised in protest against this extortion. Several traders were injured in the attack. Subsequently, the traders resisted the attackers using sticks.
As part of a pre-announced programme, more than a thousand traders gathered in front of the Kitchen Market at around 11:15 am to participate in the human chain. At approximately 11:30 am, a group of individuals suddenly arrived and attacked them, causing the participants to disperse.
Later, when the traders regrouped with sticks in front of the Kitchen market, the attackers fled the area. The traders then staged a protest in front of the market. As a result of the incident, tensions prevailed in the area for nearly an hour.
At around 1:00 pm, at the time of filing this report, police and army personnel were stationed in front of the Kitchen market.
Belayet Hossain, organising secretary of the Karwan Bazar Islamiya Shanti Samiti, told journalists that traders from the Karwan Bazar Super Market, Kitchen market, and Super Markets no. 1 and 2 have become severely distressed due to extortion by Abdur Rahman and his associates.
He stated that money is being collected on a daily and monthly basis from shops and that even ice vendors are being forced to pay. Multiple cases have been filed against Abdur Rahman on charges of extortion, including three cases filed yesterday, Sunday.
Belayet Hossain said, “We were peacefully holding a human chain to protest against extortion when some outsiders suddenly attacked us. Many traders were injured. The police station had been informed in advance about the programme, yet the attack still took place.”
He further stated that Abdur Rahman had previously served as member secretary of Tejgaon Thana Jubo Dal but was expelled from the party due to allegations of extortion. Despite this, he allegedly continues to engage in extortion while using his former party identity.
Belayet Hossain also noted that traders are currently living in fear and insecurity. He emphasised the urgent need for effective measures to make Karwan Bazar free from terrorism and extortion and called for administrative intervention to ensure the traders’ safety.
Regarding the incident, Sajjadul Miraj, member secretary of Dhaka North Jubo Dal, told Prothom Alo that those who organised the human chain were affiliated with the Awami League and that the demonstration against Abdur Rahman was formed due to a dispute over the traders’ committee.
He claimed that a separate group carried out the attack. He also stated that Abdur Rahman had been expelled following a statement made to the media, describing the matter as a misunderstanding at the time.
Tejgaon division Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of police Fazlul Karim told journalists that there are multiple trader groups in the area and that one group had staged the human chain against another.
During the demonstration, a group arrived and became involved in a verbal altercation, resulting in several injuries. The injured were sent to hospital.
He stated that police arrived promptly and brought the situation under control, after which the human chain ended. Those injured have been advised to file cases at the police station and he assured that the highest level of legal action would be taken.