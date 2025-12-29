Attack on human chain at Karwan Bazar, protesting traders respond with sticks

Traders have alleged that outsiders carried out a sudden attack on a peaceful human chain organised in front of the kitchen market at Karwan Bazar in the capital to protest against extortion. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 am today, Monday.

According to the traders, the attack was carried out by followers of Abdur Rahman, the expelled member secretary of Tejgaon thana Jubo Dal.

They alleged that since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year, Abdur Rahman and his associates have been extorting money from various markets in Karwan Bazar.

The human chain had been organised in protest against this extortion. Several traders were injured in the attack. Subsequently, the traders resisted the attackers using sticks.