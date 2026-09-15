Man shot, hacked with machete while getting haircut at salon

Farhad Hossain, 30, was getting a haircut at a salon in Arshinagar, Keraniganj, Dhaka, when several people suddenly entered and opened fire indiscriminately, creating panic. They then hacked him with a machete, leaving him critically injured. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where an emergency department physician declared him dead.

The incident took place at Raj Salon in the Arshinagar area at around 3:00pm on Tuesday. Farhad died at around 4:00pm after being brought to the hospital. He lived with his family in Member Goli in Arshinagar, Keraniganj. His ancestral home is in Nurabad village of Daulatkhan upazila in Bhola.

Farhad’s friend Arif and cousin Akhtar Hossain claimed that Farhad sold fish from a roadside stall in the Mohirgola area of Mohammadpur. They said seven or eight members of a teen gang, including Arman, Sohel, Kallu and Sabbir, had demanded extortion money from him.