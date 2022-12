Two Rohingyas were shot dead during what police called "a gunfight" at Ukhiya camp in Cox’s Bazar on Friday night, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet, but they were Rohingyas, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station.

The incident occurred around 10.00pm at Balukhali refugee camp when police went there upon receiving information about a gunfight between members of the Rohingya insurgent group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya militant Nabi Hossain’s group.