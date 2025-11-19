Jubo Dal leader Kibria killed by hired assailants getting order from abroad

The name of a top criminal from Pallabi in Mirpur, Dhaka, currently residing abroad, has surfaced in connection with the shooting death of Jubo Dal leader Golam Kibria.

The fugitive accused, Mofizur Rahman alias Mamun, is believed to have ordered the killing due to disputes over dominance in the area and financial dealings. The murder was carried out by hired criminals.

Police officers involved in the investigation of Kibria’s murder confirmed this information. Additionally, conversations with several local residents revealed that extortion was recently being carried out in the area on Mamun’s behalf.

Local BNP leaders also stated that Mamun wanted to use Kibria to establish dominance in the locality, but Kibria refused. They believe Mamun orchestrated the killing for this reason.