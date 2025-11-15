Hero Alam arrested in Ria Moni case
Content creator Ashraful Alam (Hero Alam) has been arrested by police in connection with an attempted murder case filed by his former wife, Ria Moni.
Today, Saturday, around 2:30pm, he was arrested at his private office in Rampura, Dhaka, by the Hatirjheel Police.
The matter was confirmed by Md Ibne Mizan, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
He told Prothom Alo that on 23 June, Ria Moni filed a case against Hero Alam in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka, accusing him of attempted murder, assault, and intimidation.
Another individual named Ahsan Habib Selim has also been made an accused in the case. On 12 November, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Wahiduzzaman issued an arrest warrant against Hero Alam. Based on that warrant, he was arrested and sent to court.
According to the case, a dispute recently arose between Hero Alam and the complainant, Ria Moni. Following this, Hero Alam divorced the complainant and forced her to leave the house.
On 21 June, the complainant was called to a house in the Hatirjheel Police Station area to resolve the matter with her family.
At that time, Hero Alam, along with 10 to 12 unidentified individuals, verbally abused the complainant and her family members with obscene language.
Later, they illegally entered the complainant’s current residence and beat her on various parts of her body, including her head, with wooden sticks. The attack caused injuries to the complainant, and a 1.5-tola gold chain she was wearing around her neck was stolen during the assault.