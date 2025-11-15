Hero Alam arrested in Ria Moni case

Content creator Ashraful Alam (Hero Alam) has been arrested by police in connection with an attempted murder case filed by his former wife, Ria Moni.

Today, Saturday, around 2:30pm, he was arrested at his private office in Rampura, Dhaka, by the Hatirjheel Police.

The matter was confirmed by Md Ibne Mizan, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He told Prothom Alo that on 23 June, Ria Moni filed a case against Hero Alam in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka, accusing him of attempted murder, assault, and intimidation.

Another individual named Ahsan Habib Selim has also been made an accused in the case. On 12 November, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Wahiduzzaman issued an arrest warrant against Hero Alam. Based on that warrant, he was arrested and sent to court.