A van carrying a newly purchased refrigerator van was heading towards a house in Dhaka’s Old DOHS area. The Detective Branch (DB) of police had received information that the fridge had been bought by a criminal. Detectives followed the van and, upon reaching its destination, found the man they were looking for. He was Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, better known as ‘Sweden Aslam’.

The incident took place on 26 May 1997. Aslam was then 35 years old. He remained behind bars from that day onwards.

After the July mass uprising in 2024, amid an unstable situation, seven notorious criminals were released on bail. They included Imam Hasan Helal, alias Pichchi Helal, from Mohammadpur; Sanjidul Islam, alias Imon, from Hazaribagh; Khondaker Naim Ahmed, alias Titon; and Abbas Ali, alias Killer Abbas, from Mirpur. Sweden Aslam was also among those released.

Aslam walked out of prison on 3 September 2024. He remained outside for nearly two years. During this period, his name surfaced in connection with various criminal incidents in Dhaka. Eventually, he was arrested again late Sunday night, this time at Dhaka airport.

Aslam had gone to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to board a Thai Airways flight. Police arrested him as he was passing through immigration.

Immigration police sources said Aslam was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) following his arrest.