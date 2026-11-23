From school football star to ‘Sweden Aslam’: How he rose in Dhaka’s underworld
A van carrying a newly purchased refrigerator van was heading towards a house in Dhaka’s Old DOHS area. The Detective Branch (DB) of police had received information that the fridge had been bought by a criminal. Detectives followed the van and, upon reaching its destination, found the man they were looking for. He was Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, better known as ‘Sweden Aslam’.
The incident took place on 26 May 1997. Aslam was then 35 years old. He remained behind bars from that day onwards.
After the July mass uprising in 2024, amid an unstable situation, seven notorious criminals were released on bail. They included Imam Hasan Helal, alias Pichchi Helal, from Mohammadpur; Sanjidul Islam, alias Imon, from Hazaribagh; Khondaker Naim Ahmed, alias Titon; and Abbas Ali, alias Killer Abbas, from Mirpur. Sweden Aslam was also among those released.
Aslam walked out of prison on 3 September 2024. He remained outside for nearly two years. During this period, his name surfaced in connection with various criminal incidents in Dhaka. Eventually, he was arrested again late Sunday night, this time at Dhaka airport.
Aslam had gone to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to board a Thai Airways flight. Police arrested him as he was passing through immigration.
Immigration police sources said Aslam was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) following his arrest.
From the school football field to the struggle for dominance
Sweden Aslam’s ancestral home is in Nawabganj, Dhaka. After Bangladesh’s independence, his father, Sheikh Jinnat Ali, and uncles moved to Indira Road in Dhaka. His father ran a rod and cement business in Farmgate. Aslam studied at Tejgaon Polytechnic School, now known as Tejgaon Government High School.
Reports published in Prothom Alo over the years, citing police and local sources, said Aslam was a talented footballer. He also played for his school in inter-district competitions. After passing the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, he enrolled at Tejgaon College. It was around this time that he became involved in criminal activities.
A Prothom Alo report published on 23 October 2015, titled ‘Only one case remains against Sweden Aslam’, said Aslam was accused of shooting Shakil, a schoolboy who was holding his mother's hand outside his school in East Rajabazar, Farmgate, in 1986. Following that incident, he was accused of becoming involved in one murder after another.
During the 1980s and 1990s, a number of notorious criminals rose to prominence, each controlling criminal activities in different parts of Dhaka.
On 27 December 2001, during the tenure of the then four-party alliance government, police published a list of 23 ‘top criminals’. The list included Kala Jahangir, who operated in Ibrahimpur and Kafrul in Mirpur; Subrata Bain, active in Moghbazar and Malibagh; Mohammad Hannan, alias Pichchi Hannan, from Karwan Bazar and Tejgaon; Haris Ahmed, alias Hares, from Mohammadpur; Aminur Rasul Sagar, alias Tokai Sagar, from Gulshan and the airport area; and Khondaker Naim Ahmed Titon, from Rayerbazar and New Market, among others.
Sweden Aslam's name was not on that list. However, in 2010, police prepared another list of 42 top criminals, which included his name.
How he came to be known as ‘Sweden Aslam’
According to people acquainted with Sweden Aslam, media reports, police sources and residents of Indira Road, his first wife was named Iti. She lived in Sweden. At one point, Aslam also moved to Sweden, where he spent several years before returning to Dhaka.
From then on, Sheikh Aslam of Rajabazar became known as ‘Sweden Aslam’. The name was subsequently used repeatedly in police lists, case documents and court reports.
His marriage to Iti did not last. After their separation, Iti returned to Bangladesh and married a criminal named Abdullah Al Hasan, alias Mamun.
In 1995, Mamun and two others were murdered in Old Dhaka. Aslam was named in the charge sheet in the case. Newspaper reports at the time said Aslam had allegedly killed Mamun because he could not accept Mamun’s relationship and marriage with Iti.
After his separation from Iti, Aslam married his cousin Simi. In an article published in the daily Ajker Patrika in 2022, the newspaper’s current acting editor Kamrul Hasan wrote that Simi lives with her siblings.
How many cases?
The exact number of cases filed against Sweden Aslam, how many of them resulted in his acquittal and how many remain pending are not known. A BSS report published in September 2024, when he was released, said he had faced 22 cases, including nine murder cases.
On 23 October 2015, Prothom Alo published a report titled ‘Only one case remains against Sweden Aslam’. Citing a letter sent by Dhaka Metropolitan Police to the Inspector General of Prisons, the report said Aslam had been acquitted in 11 of the 12 cases filed against him. One case was still pending trial.
The letter said that if he was released following the disposal of the remaining case, he should be kept under surveillance in view of his past record. It also said his release could trigger an adverse public reaction because of his notoriety as a criminal. The authorities concerned were requested to inform police in due course once a final decision was taken on the matter.
The report further said police records showed that the last case against Sweden Aslam concerned the murder of Galib, a Jubo League leader in Tejgaon. Galib was killed on 23 March 1997. A case was filed against 20 people, including Aslam. Police submitted the charge sheet on 8 April 1998. Aslam had not secured bail in this case.
Running the underworld from behind bars
After his arrest, Sweden Aslam spent many years at Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur. There were allegations that he continued to control criminal activities while in prison. In March 2014, a team from the Department of Prisons conducted a raid and recovered two mobile phones from him.
According to a Prothom Alo report, an intelligence agency had intercepted his mobile phone communications and obtained important information. The agency subsequently sent a confidential report, including call records from the phones he used, to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for necessary action. The report mentioned that several criminals from East Rajabazar were working for Sweden Aslam.
Meanwhile, hearing dates in the Galib murder case, the last remaining case against Aslam, kept being scheduled one after another.
On 8 December 2015, Prothom Alo published a report titled ‘Waiting for witnesses for nine years’. It said Galib’s wife, Shampa, testified in court on 15 October 2003. Another witness, Chunnu Mia, testified on 24 September 2006. After that, the prosecution failed to produce even a single witness for nine consecutive years.
When Aslam was released on bail in 2024, only 14 of the 24 witnesses in the case had testified.
The bail order in the Galib murder case reached Kashimpur prison on 3 September 2024. After verifying the documents, prison authorities released Aslam at around 9pm that day. His relatives were waiting for him at the prison gate. They took him back to Dhaka. Aslam was then 62 years old.
Arrested in Titon murder case
This time, Sweden Aslam has been shown arrested in the murder case of ‘top criminal’ Khondaker Naim Ahmed Titon. Titon was killed in Dhaka’s New Market area on 29 April.
A senior police official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said Sweden Aslam’s name had recently surfaced in connection with several incidents. Police had therefore taken precautionary measures to prevent him from leaving the country. It was these measures that enabled his arrest at the airport.